Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.08.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APH opened at $131.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

