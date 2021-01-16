Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Trading Down 1.1%

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.64. 214,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 173,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.47% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

