Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Down 0.4%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 4,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $463.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.70.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,458,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's commercial products include Myalept/Myalepta, used as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.

