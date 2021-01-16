Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $86.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $67.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $305.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 402,596 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.92.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.