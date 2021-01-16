Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

