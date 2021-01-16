Analysts Anticipate Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FURY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Beacon Securities raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.28.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

