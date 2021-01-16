Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $105.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $90.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $381.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.10 million to $382.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.30 million, with estimates ranging from $411.20 million to $418.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

