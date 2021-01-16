Analysts Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The Joint reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.78 million, a P/E ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Joint by 137.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Joint in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Joint by 17.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

