Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.79). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 415.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

MLCO stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 2,466,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,860,000 after buying an additional 743,771 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,433,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,516,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,647 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

