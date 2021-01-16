Analysts Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce sales of $376.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.87 million and the lowest is $375.32 million. ModivCare posted sales of $384.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.66. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

