Analyzing Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) & Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zovio and Blue Calypso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Blue Calypso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Blue Calypso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million 0.42 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -11.51 Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Calypso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Summary

Zovio beats Blue Calypso on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

