Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Up 2.3%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.