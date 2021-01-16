Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.53. 674,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,181. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

