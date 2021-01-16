Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $793.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

