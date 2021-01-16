Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

