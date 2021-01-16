APY.Finance (APY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $752,099.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $752,099.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00118194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00253085 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.82 or 0.93891802 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,899,184 tokens. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.