Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.