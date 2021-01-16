Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

