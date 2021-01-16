Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

