Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 58.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arconic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.