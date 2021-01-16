Arden Trust Co Buys 1,422 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Splunk by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $6,999,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,116 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,232.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,849. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

