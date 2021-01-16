Arden Trust Co Sells 8,729 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

WFC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

