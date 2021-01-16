Ardor Price Tops $0.0806 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Ardor has a market cap of $80.48 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00102070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.