Arepacoin Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 111% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $69,192.40 and $17.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,134,377 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

