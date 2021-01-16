Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Arkema stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

