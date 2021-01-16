Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AHH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,397. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

