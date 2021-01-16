Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $8.36 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

