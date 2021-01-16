Arweave Price Up 51.7% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $142.36 million and $4.99 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00011922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00495024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.79 or 0.04169214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013426 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

