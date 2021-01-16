Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $233,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.