Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Atlantia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.