Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.37 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

