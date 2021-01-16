Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $427,590.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00117752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00249914 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.52 or 0.94097623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062372 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

