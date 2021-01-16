Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Separately, TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

