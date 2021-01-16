AtromG8 Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $201,745.46 and approximately $67,524.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 12,688,094 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com

AtromG8 Coin Trading

AtromG8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

