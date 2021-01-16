Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 10,301 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,859,000 after purchasing an additional 710,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,440,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.