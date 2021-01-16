Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 70.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 239.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

