Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 59,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 42,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$26.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

