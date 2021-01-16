Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 7,811 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

