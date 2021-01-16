Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 7,811 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%.
About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.
