Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPCGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research report on Friday, November 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

