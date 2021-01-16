BankGuam (NASDAQ:BKGM) Trading Down 2.1%

BankGuam Holding (NASDAQ:BKGM) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.30. 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29.

BankGuam Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKGM)

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BankGuam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankGuam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.