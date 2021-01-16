Base Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $302,165.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 million and $302,165.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 6,747,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,980,716 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

