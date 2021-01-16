Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0050

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 95.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Bata has a market cap of $25,349.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 66.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

