BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $65.81 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BESIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

