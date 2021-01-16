Beacon Financial Group Sells 7,735 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Chevron stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.