BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 438,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

