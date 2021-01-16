Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Achieves Market Cap of $860,802.42

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $860,802.42 and $31,543.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00051296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00117731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00249689 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,954.13 or 0.95294634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 21,407,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,843,063 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

