Bennicas & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

