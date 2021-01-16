BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Tops One Day Volume of $216,821.00

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $216,821.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00528220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.09 or 0.04082765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016171 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

BEPRO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.