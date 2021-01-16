Bitbook Gambling (BXK) Market Cap Reaches $29.36 Million

Bitbook Gambling (CURRENCY:BXK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitbook Gambling has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Bitbook Gambling coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Bitbook Gambling has a total market cap of $29.36 million and $3,677.00 worth of Bitbook Gambling was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

About Bitbook Gambling

Bitbook Gambling is a coin. Bitbook Gambling’s total supply is 730,756,054 coins and its circulating supply is 357,687,491 coins. The official message board for Bitbook Gambling is medium.com/@bitbook.ag . The Reddit community for Bitbook Gambling is /r/BitBook_AG . Bitbook Gambling’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitbook Gambling’s official website is ico.bitbook.ag/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitbook is a new gambling and betting platform based on the Ethereum Blockchain, combining a diverse range of betting options and gambling games into one transparent platform. In the future, Bitbook plans to repay the community by buying out all the BXK tokens from the exchanges and burning them. “

Buying and Selling Bitbook Gambling

Bitbook Gambling can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitbook Gambling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitbook Gambling should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitbook Gambling using one of the exchanges listed above.

