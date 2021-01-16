BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $54,477.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00528220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.09 or 0.04082765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016171 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

